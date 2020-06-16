Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium looks sharp during Madden 21 trailer

It was real when the Raiders began packing up their long-time facility in Alameda and began the trek to Las Vegas. But with Allegiant Stadium making a quick cameo at the beginning of the Madden 21 trailer, it makes it more official.

The still shows an aerial shot of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat facility within the first few seconds of the trailer that debuted on Tuesday.

The construction on the Raiders' new home is receiving the finishing touches with the newly installed turf with the team logo and the late Al Davis' iconic Memorial Torch behind the lanai doors.

The Madden trailer just about seals the deal.

The trailer also shows Tom Brady in his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear and a lot of Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens quarterback earned cover honors due to his "dynamic agility and blazing speed." EA Sports also wrote on the Madden website he is the face of a fearless new generation and "has changed the game." He was also named the 2019 NFL MVP.

The new generation appears to be the underlying theme of the clip.

You can watch the entire trailer of Madden 21 here.

