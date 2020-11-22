WATCH: Raheem Morris talks to media following loss to Saints
Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris‘ job security beyond 2020 may have taken a slight hit after the team’s 24-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. Offensively, it was Atlanta’s worst performance of the season and the defense gave up too many plays to Saints backup QB Taysom Hill.
Morris, who’s gone 3-2 over his five games in relief of Dan Quinn, spoke to the media following Sunday’s loss in New Orleans. Watch below as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.
Raheem Morris spoke to the media following the 24-9 loss to New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/9x1RISRGDN
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 22, 2020
