WATCH: Rachaad White has words for Jayden Daniels

It is commonplace for NFL players to compete against their former college teammates. While there is usually plenty of love and respect in that space, there is still room for fighting words, tame though they may be.

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White will face his former Arizona State teammate, 2024 second-overall pick Jayden Daniels, when Tampa Bay takes on the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Talking to Jim Rome, White was mostly complimentary of Daniels, who he believes will be Washington’s starter right out of the gate.

However, White also slipped in a little dig on his old teammate and the Bucs’ opening opponent, saying “it’s cool though cause his first loss will come from me.”

“It’s cool though cause his first loss will come from me.”@Chaad_1 on his expectations possibly facing rookie QB Jayden Daniels in the Bucs season opener. pic.twitter.com/OS4eQjwFM7 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire