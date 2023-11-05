WATCH: Rachaad White runs for a one-yard score to extend Tampa Bay’s lead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run game picked up on Sunday, and that meant running back Rachaad White saw the end zone for the second time this year.

The Bucs got the ball back after Houston had to punt from their own end zone and made quick work getting down the field, utilizing White heavily on the drive. After some big plays from him, which included a 10-plus yard run to get into the red zone, he punched it in when the Bucs started from the one-yard line and handed him the football. The score extended Tampa Bay’s lead to 17-7 at the time of the play.

Check out the play below:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire