Watch: Raccoon stops play in MLS

The raccoon was brought to heel with judicious deployment of a dustbin

A raccoon on the right wing stopped play in the MLS match between Philadelphia and New York City on Wednesday.

With the game balanced at 1-0 to New York, players and fans were astounded when the animal evaded his marker and give Philadelphia groundstaff the runaround. Operating in its preferred wide areas, the raccoon was contained by a two-man defensive pod before it could reach the opposition box.

On television commentary, Callum Williams had a field day. “This is marvellous entertainment! Go on raccoon!” he said. As staff chased the raccoon with a bin, co-commentator Calen Carr dared ask the question all wildlife fans were wondering: “At what point are we just rooting for him?!”

ladies and gentlemen,,, we got him



just incredible commentating from @CalWilliamsComm and @CalenCarr, the absolute best pic.twitter.com/xS3qzTNiMl — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 16, 2024

Officials at Major League Soccer quickly dubbed the animal Raquinho the Raccoon and analysts worked through the night to establish that it had set an important new record for top-flight American football:

Unofficially, Raquinho the Raccoon spent 161 seconds on the field tonight, which was the most by a raccoon in @MLS history. https://t.co/0UON9qSDbT pic.twitter.com/RayNNzj17w — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) May 16, 2024

The visiting New York City team won the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Alonso Martinez and Hannes Wolf. The MLS Eastern Conference is currently led by Inter Miami.

