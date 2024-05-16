Watch: Raccoon interrupts Major League Soccer game for 161 seconds

May 16 (UPI) -- A Major League Soccer game between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC was interrupted when a raccoon ran out onto the field and evaded capture for 161 seconds.

The raccoon made its appearance Wednesday night at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., leading players to watch from the sidelines while stadium workers chased the animal with trash cans.

"This is marvelous entertainment," play-by-play announcer Callum Williams said during the chase.

The pitch invader, dubbed Raquinho the Raccoon by MLS on social media, earned cheers from the crowd as it evaded capture.

"At what point are we just rooting for him?" announcer and former MLS player Calen Carr asked.

Workers were eventually able to capture the raccoon between two trash cans and carry it off the field.

Officials said the raccoon set a new record for the sport.

"Raquinho the Raccoon spent 161 seconds on the field tonight, which was the most by a raccoon in @MLS history," MLS tweeted.

A team spokesperson confirmed the raccoon was removed from the stadium by pest control company Hoffman's and safely released.

"Rest assured, our new friend was released unharmed," the representative told USA Today.

New York FC went on to win the game 2-1.