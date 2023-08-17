Watch: Quinnen Williams letting everyone know about his 10 sacks

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams became the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL this offseason when he signed a four-year deal that averages $24 million per year. He isn’t taking long to remind people why he is worth that much.

Hard Knocks cameras caught video of the Jets’ joint practices last week with the Carolina Panthers and they included a typical performance from Williams, constantly wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. He claims to have registered 10 sacks during one of the practices and footage showed him counting those sacks and making everyone aware of it.

While Williams didn’t play Saturday, the rest of the defense combined for five sacks, including one on starting quarterback Bryce Young, in the 27-0 preseason win over the Panthers.

