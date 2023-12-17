Watch: Quinnen Williams does Jaylen Waddle celebration following sack

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is always fun to watch and he provided another highlight during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Two, in fact.

First, he broke through the line to get a sack of Tua Tagovailoa during the second quarter. Then after he got the sack, Williams celebrated by doing a waddle. Specifically, the waddle celebration of Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Officially, it was a half-sack credited to Williams and Will McDonald. But anytime Williams gets in the backfield, it usually spells bad news for the opposing offense.

The Quinnen Williams waddle. pic.twitter.com/ebSYvsgm4l — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 17, 2023

