Watch Quinn Ewers' last-second pass with hopes of national championship fall short in Sugar Bowl

Texas football drove toward the end zone, with a chance to tie the game with a touchdown and win it with an extra point Monday night.

Quinn Ewers was tackled from behind and ended up throwing the ball out of bounds on third down, but a single second was left on the clock, giving the Longhorns a final shot in the end zone.

He dropped back and threw the ball to Adonai Mitchell in the end zone, but the wide receiver was unable to come up with the catch in the end zone. As a result, Washington won 37-31 and will advance to play Michigan in the national championship next Monday in Houston.

Here's the photos of the moment by our own Aaron Martinez. You might have seen this work across social media earlier this week with another iconic image of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, too.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The catch would be the last touchdown for the Longhorns in the 31-37 loss to Washington.

Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) swats away the final pass of the game intended for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Washington defeated the Longhorns 37-31.

