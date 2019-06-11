Watch Quinn Cook set up key bucket when coach Steve Kerr wanted timeout originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Unfortunately, the moment that people will always remember from Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Raptors is that Kevin Durant most likely tore his right Achilles tendon early in the second quarter.

Sure, people will remember the comeback in the closing minutes when Klay Thompson hit two 3-pointers and Steph Curry hit one as well. They will talk about Draymond Green blocking Kyle Lowry's potential game-winning 3-point attempt.

But KD's injury forever will be the main takeaway, and that's extremely justified.

On that note, Warriors guard Quinn Cook did something early in the fourth quarter that understandably was lost in the shuffle of the craziness Monday night.

Just watch this:

This is wild. As my guy @GrantLiffmann pointed out, Steve Kerr wanted Quinn Cook to dribble down the floor and call timeout. But Cook pulled a "fake spike" and took matters into his own hands (watch the look Curry gives the bench at the end...) pic.twitter.com/Vg4sF4QIwg — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 11, 2019

That is ... nuts!

Shaun Livingston never even appears in the video because he was in the backcourt ready to go to the bench.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green were at the scorer's table and coach Steve Kerr wanted a timeout so he could get his two star players into the game.

But Cook -- who had hit a 3-pointer moments prior to give the Dubs an 88-82 lead -- called his own shot and delivered.

What would have happened to the backup guard if Jordan Bell missed the shot and the Raptors came down and scored?

Perhaps somebody needs to ask Kerr when he speaks to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

