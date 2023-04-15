Watch: Que officially retires as Georgia mascot, Boom becomes Uga XI

There’s officially a new live mascot of the Georgia Bulldogs.

During a collaring ceremony prior to Georgia’s G-Day spring game, Uga XI, also known as Boom, was sworn in as the new face of the program.

Boom is a 10-month-old English Bulldog. He succeeds Uga X, affectionately known as Que, who steps down as the most successful Uga in the history of the program.

Que began his tenure as Georgia’s mascot in 2015, being formally crowned in a collaring ceremony in November 2015. He was only 2.5 years old then, and nobody knew the young pup was about to change Georgia football forever.

Que’s first full season as the official mascot was in 2016, which was also Kirby Smart’s first season in Athens. Together, the two reached unbelievable heights, including back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, two SEC titles and victories in the Rose, Sugar, Orange and Peach bowls. Que leaves Georgia with an impressive 91-18 record.

