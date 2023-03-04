Watch: QB prospects throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota on Monday and while Desmond Ridder is the presumed starter going into 2023, the team could still add to the position this offseason.

The draft is a potential option for Atlanta, as the team holds the No. 8 pick for the second year in a row. On Saturday, the quarterbacks took the field at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis participated in throwing drills and all three showed why they are projected first-round picks.

Check out highlights from this year’s quarterback class below.

C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Anthony Richardson - Florida

Will Levis - Kentucky

Stetson Bennett - Georgia

Tanner McKee - Stanford

Aidan O'Connell - Purdue

