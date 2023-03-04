Watch: QB prospects throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota on Monday and while Desmond Ridder is the presumed starter going into 2023, the team could still add to the position this offseason.
The draft is a potential option for Atlanta, as the team holds the No. 8 pick for the second year in a row. On Saturday, the quarterbacks took the field at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis participated in throwing drills and all three showed why they are projected first-round picks.
Check out highlights from this year’s quarterback class below.
C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
.@CJ7STROUD makes it look eaaaasy.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/TfutgvtpVw
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
CJ Stroud throwing moon balls. 🚀 @OhioStateFB
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/adkpt7fogB
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Anthony Richardson - Florida
Anthony Richardson letting it FLY. @GatorsFB
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/mRi0vkL7X6
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Light work. @GVOaant | @GatorsFB
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/njkE0VGBSp
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Anthony Richardson is having himself a day.
4.44u on his first run. 😳 @GatorsFB
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/G1Uv9cyPst
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Will Levis - Kentucky
Showing off the cannon.@will_levis | @UKFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tPHB35dxXq
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
That ball explodes out of his hand. @will_levis
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qY3TtD6SGg
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Stetson Bennett - Georgia
Couple of absolute beauties. 🎯@StetsonIv | @GeorgiaFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/PTTP2psKVJ
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
.@GeorgiaFootball QB @StetsonIv showing off the gorgeous deep ball.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Yht8jAaH92
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Tanner McKee - Stanford
These QBs are putting on a show. @StanfordFball | @McKeeTmckee
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Q55MZQYTKl
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Aidan O'Connell - Purdue
Aidan O'Connell Go Route#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/y51wcGxEDD
— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 4, 2023
