WATCH: QB Prescott finds WR Lamb for Cowboys 1st TD of 2021

In the first drive back from almost a whole year away, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott marched down the field but an underthrown pass and drop by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb froze the drive before a false start penalty pushed Dallas out of field goal range.

After the Buccaneers marched down the field and scored a touchdown, Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense responded with a quick drive of their own, orchestrated by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore who has already pulled out a few tricks early. The biggest one so far was a fake screen where Prescott put the ball on the money to Lamb for a 22-yard touchdown.

That’s the first touchdown for the Cowboys in 2021 and the offense has looked fluid beyond the drop on the first drive against the same defense that made quarterback Patrick Mahomes look pedestrian in Super Bowl LIV.