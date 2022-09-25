WATCH: QB Davis Mills hits TE Jordan Akins for a touchdown against the Bears

The Houston Texans had trouble at tight end heading into Week 3, which necessitated the re-signing of former 2018 third-rounder Jordan Akins to the practice squad.

Akins was called up ahead of the Week 3 tilt with the Chicago Bears, and he made good on his activation as he hauled in a 4-yard touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills late in the first quarter at Soldier Field.

The improvement in the passing game and connection with the receiving options is what offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton wanted to see.

“That’s the job of the quarterback, to make the appropriate throw in all situations,” said Hamilton. “We’ll do that. We’ll help our receivers and put them in the positions to make plays. When the layups present themselves, we’re going to make the layups, and we have to do a better job at that.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire