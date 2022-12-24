WATCH: QB Davis Mills fumbles for Texans’ first touchdown against the Titans

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Houston Texans have found uncommon ways to move the football and score points.

The past two games the Texans have deployed a two quarterback system with quarterback Jeff Driskel getting snaps in the same drives as starter Davis Mills. Nevertheless the ball moves and Houston scores points.

The Texans may have added a new one to their arsenl.

On third-and-goal from the Titans’ 6-yard line with 2:40 to go in the first quarter, Mills scrambled to his right and fumbled at the 1-yard line. Running back Rex Burkhead had the presence of mind to fall on the football for Houston’s first touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

Recommended Stories