WATCH: QB Baker Mayfield hits Cade Otton for a score against the Saints

The New Orleans Saints may have struck first on Sunday, but the first touchdown of the game went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The score came with just under six minutes to play in the game. On third and goal, Mayfield was hurried by the Saints defensive line and was almost sacked but he managed to flick the ball to tight end Cade Otton who effortlessly waltzed in the end zone. While Otton scored, Mayfield took a huge hit from the Saints defense that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. Mayfield was briefly looked at by trainers but was fine to continue.

Check out the great moment of improvisation by Mayfield below:

