Watch: Pyne finds Lenzy as Notre Dame creeps closer to Cincinnati

The Irish needed a spark to their offense after putting up a big zero in the first half. Head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees looked to Drew Pyne, who didn’t get a snap in the first half. The move has worked out wonderfully for the Irish.

Pyne, like last week against Wisconsin, has sparked the whole team, giving the Irish a sense that they can win any game where he gets an opportunity. The quarterback found wide receiver Braden Lenzy for a 32-yard scoring strike to creep the Irish closer to the Bearcats 17-13. If you’re not watching this game, you’re missing out on a very entertains football game.