Watch Purdy's wholesome locker room speech after 49ers' Week 17 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy isn't one to soak in the attention or bask in the spotlight, but his 49ers teammates and coaches gave him no choice Sunday.

The second-year quarterback was rewarded the game ball from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan after becoming San Francisco's single-season passing yards record-holder during the team's 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders. Purdy shared a few heartfelt words in the locker room after accomplishing the huge milestone and, to no surprise, directed the credit to everyone but himself.

"Nah seriously boys, this is a testament to you guys," Purdy said after the win. "I can't do it on my own. We got a squad. We know what our ultimate goal is. We're going to take it one day at a time and roll from here.

"But this is a testament to you guys, seriously."

The wholesome speech was followed by a special hug from none other than star offensive tackle Trent Williams, who repeatedly told the young quarterback that he was proud of him.

Purdy entered Sunday's game 229 yards away from setting the record, and his 5-yard pass to 49ers tight end George Kittle elevated him into elite franchise story, passing Jeff Garcia, who threw for 4,278 yards in 2000.

The young signal-caller reflected on the feat while speaking to reporters and again, applauded the guys around him for being able to accomplish it.

"It's an honor to be able to come into an organization with the rich history this place has and obviously be able to break a record like that," Purdy said. "To me, just the human side of it, it's cool. I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL and to be able to do something like that … man, I've got to say it's a testament to the team that I have around me. The dudes I get to throw the ball to, the guys on defense, special teams, our coaches, the organization.

"Everything's been so good for me to come in and they've allowed me to have success. So it's a testament to everyone around me and I'm very thankful."

"I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL, and to be able to do something like that is pretty cool." 🥹



Brock Purdy reflects on breaking the 49ers' single-season passing yards record pic.twitter.com/3QSD4OgC0r — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2023

While Purdy and the rest of the 49ers players have made it perfectly clear that they're not focused on individual records as their eyes are on the prize of making it to Super Bowl LVIII, an accomplishment like Purdy's certainly deserved a celebration -- whether he liked it or not.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast