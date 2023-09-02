Watch: Purdue's Tyrone Tracy Jr. scores 98-yard kickoff return touchdown for Boilermakers

Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has already accomplished in one game what he could not for the entirety of the 2022 college football season: score a touchdown.

Indeed, the sixth-year player — who transferred from Iowa in 2022 to play for the Boilermakers — has already scored two touchdowns for the Boilermakers against Week 1 opponent Fresno State. The first was a 1-yard touchdown plunge to give Purdue a 14-7 lead at the start of the second quarter.

The second was a little more dramatic: He took the second half-opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, lengthening the Boilermakers' lead to 28-17. He evaded two would-be Bulldogs tacklers inside his own 35-yard line, walked a tightrope on the sidelines and then broke free, untethered, for the final 60 yards of the score.

Here's the play, courtesy of the Big Ten Network:

Tracy in 2022 played in all 14 games for the Boilermakers, but didn't have quite the offensive impact he may have wanted: He rushed 17 times for 138 yards (8.1 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, adding 28 receptions for 198 yards (7.1 yards per catch). He had one kickoff return for 14 yards and added four total tackles, as well.

Not a bad start for Tracy, a Decatur Central High School (Indianapolis) grad who committed to play for Iowa out of high school. He had seven career touchdowns in four seasons for the Hawkeyes, and is already well on his way to matching that total in the Boilermakers' 2023 season alone.

