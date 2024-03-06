How to watch Purdue women's basketball vs. Northwestern in Big Ten Conference Tournament

The Big Ten Conference Tournament officially starts when No. 12-seeded Purdue (12-17) takes on No. 13 Northwestern in the first round.

Purdue closed its season with two straight losses to Penn State 93-88 at Mackey Arena on Feb. 28 and Michigan 64-60 on the road on March 3. It's seeking its fourth straight win against Northwestern.

The Boilermakers are boosted by 2024 Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson. She became the first Purdue player to win the award since 2004 when current head coach Katie Gearlds received the honor.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mary Ashley Stevenson (20) drives to the basket during the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Sunday Jan. 21, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Indiana won 74-68.

Stevenson averaged 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the floor, 83.1% from the free throw line and starting all 29 games. Rashunda Jones (7.6 PPG, 1.6 APG) also was named to the Big Ten Conference All-Freshman Team.

Purdue enters short-handed after losing starting senior forward Caitlyn Harper (11.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG). Harper sustained a knee injury on senior night after scoring 29 points against Penn State, leaving the team without one of its primary rebounders and perimeter shooters.

Senior guards Abbey Ellis (14.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG) and Madison Layden (10.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG) sets the tone offensively for the Boilermakers. Senior Jeanae Terry leads the Boilermakers in assists and rebounds.

Northwestern (9-20) ended the year beating Rutgers 72-61 on March 3 after six consecutive losses to Purdue, Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois.

Purdue forced 20 turnovers and held Northwestern to 32.7% shooting and 20% from 3-point range in a 74-48 win during the previous meeting on Feb. 14 in Evanston. Harper scored 17 points, Layden added 16 and Ellis chipped in 14 points. Terry dished 11 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jeanae Terry (10) pushes the ball up the court during the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State won 93-88.

What channel is Purdue vs. Northwestern on today?

∎ TV Channel: None

∎ Streaming: Peacock

∎ Radio: 95.3 BOB-FM

Purdue vs. Northwestern start time

∎ Date: Wednesday, March 6

∎ Start time: 6:30 p.m. EST

The game will be played at Target Center in Minneapolis.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: How to watch Purdue vs. Northwestern in Big Ten Women's Tournament