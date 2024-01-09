How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men's college basketball matchup

College basketball action continues on Peacock Tuesday, January 9th with a marquee matchup between Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue and the 12-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game is part of a Big Ten doubleheader, with Indiana kicking things off against Rutgers at 7pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET).

The Boilermakers are coming off a big conference win over then-No. 9 ranked Illinois last week, boosting them to 14-1 and keeping them at the top of the national AP rankings. After winning national player of the year honors last season, Edey is continuing to dominate in 2023-24. The senior center leads the Big Ten in points per game (22.3) and rebounds per game (10.6) and his nine double-doubles are the most of any player in the conference. Purdue has put together their strong record against serious opponents, with wins against Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette and Arizona, along with that recent victory over Illinois. Their only loss this season game on the road on December 1st, an overtime 92-88 upset to Northwestern.

Along with Edey, Purdue has gotten important production out of Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith, both of whom tallied double-digit point totals in the win over Illinois.

For the home team, it's a quest to get back to winning ways, albeit against a very tough opponent. Nebraska was on a five-game winning streak before an 88-72 loss to Wisconsin on January 6th. While Purdue presents a daunting task, Nebraska is 10-1 in home games this season (they lost to No. 15 Creighton on December 3rd). For Fred Hoiberg's Cornhuskers, keys to success have come in defending home turf and shooting from beyond the arc: Nebraska leads the Big Ten in three-point FGS per game (9.3).

Nebraska's leading scorer is junior guard Keisei Tominaga, from Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, whose 14.2 points per game leads the way amongst four Cornhuskers averaging double digits (Brice Williams, Rienk Mast, and Juwan Gary). See below for tune-in information for Tuesday's Big Ten action, including start time and streaming information.

Full 2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule on Peacock

How to Watch Purdue vs Nebraska College Basketball

Date: Tuesday, January 9th

Time: 9pm ET

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock Tuesday: Indiana vs Rutgers at 7pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

