How to watch Purdue vs Maryland: Time, live stream info for tonight's men's college basketball game

The Purdue Boilermakers take on the Maryland Terrapins tonight in College Park at the XFINITY center. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. Tonight's match up marks the 15th meeting between Purdue and Maryland. The Boilermakers currently lead the series 8-6.

Purdue Boilermakers:

The Purdue Boilermakers (12-1) have won their last 5 straight games since falling to Northwestern in their Big Ten opener last month. Purdue has scored at least 80 points in each of those wins. Senior center Zach Edey leads the Big Ten conference in scoring with 23.22 points per game, rebounding (10.2 per game), and in double-doubles (7).

Maryland Terrapins:

The Maryland Terrapins (9-4) are also on a 5-game winning streak after a rough 4-4 start to the season. Maryland guard Jahmir Young, a fifth-year player, leads the Terps in scoring. He ranks 4th in the Big Ten in points per game this season with an average of 19.3.

Maryland has stood out defensively holding 8 opponents to 65 points or less. No team has scored more than 76 points against the Terps, who are ranked third in Big Ten scoring defense this season.

See below for how to watch info for tonight's Purdue vs Maryland Big Ten men's basketball game.

How to watch Purdue vs Maryland

Date: Tonight, January 2

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Streaming: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Who won the Big Ten Basketball Championship game last year?

Purdue defeated Penn State 67–65 to win the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 30 points on 12-17 shooting from the field and 13 rebounds, both game highs.

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Wisconsin @ Michigan State Tuesday 12/5/2023 7:00 PM Indiana @ Michigan Tuesday 12/5/2023 9:00 PM Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

