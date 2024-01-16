How to watch Purdue vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight's men's college basketball matchup

There's another exciting college basketball doubleheader on Peacock tonight, Tuesday, January 16. The action starts with a matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers vs the Indiana Hoosiers at 7:00 PM ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET). Then at 9:00 PM ET, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers. See below for additional information on how to live stream both of tonight's games.

Purdue Boilermakers:

Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers (15-2) defeated Penn State 95-78 at home on Saturday—a redemption victory after last Tuesday's loss to Nebraska that dropped Purdue down to Number 2 in the AP Poll.

Edey registered 30 points and 20 rebounds in Purdue's win over Penn State. It was his third game of the season scoring at least 30 points and the second-most rebounds he's recorded in his career. Additionally, it was the first time this season that a player scored 30 points and 20 rebounds in a single game. Edey currently leads the Big Ten in points per game, rebounds per game, and field goal percentage.

Indiana Hoosiers:

The Indiana Hoosiers (12-5) are 2-2 in their last 4 games, most recently picking up a 74-62 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday at home in Bloomington, Indiana, where the Hoosiers are 9-1 this season.

Kel’el Ware finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds—his 7th double-double of the season and 6th game with at least 15 points. The sophomore center ranks third in the conference in both double-doubles and rebounds per game (9.6).

How to Watch Purdue vs Indiana College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Tuesday, January 16

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock Tuesday: Women’s match up featuring Iowa vs Wisconsin at 9 PM ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

