How to watch Purdue vs Illinois: Time, streaming info for tonight's men's college basketball game

Tonight features a men's Big Ten basketball match up between Purdue vs Illinois streaming on Peacock. The Boilermakers have taken the last four wins against the Fighting Illini including their last game on January 5. Both teams enter tonight on a 3-game win streak. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 pm ET. See below for everything you need to know about tonight's Purdue vs Illinois game.

RELATED: College Basketball Best Bets, March 3 - UConn vs Seton Hall, Ohio State vs Michigan

Purdue:

The Boilermakers are on the verge of earning their second straight Big Ten regular season championship, all they need is a win tonight against Illinois. It would be Purdue's 26th regular season title which is the most in Big Ten history.

Purdue is coming off an 80-74 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Zach Edey finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in the win and is well on his way to becoming the National Player of the Year for the second straight season. The Toronto native ranks second nationally in scoring (24.0 points per game) and third in rebounding (11.8 per game).

Illinois:

The Fighting Illini boast the Big Ten's highest-scoring offense this season with 84.8 points per game. The team trails Purdue by just two games in conference standings and while they've dropped the last 4 match-ups against the Boilermakers, Illinois could put an end to Purdue's conference title dreams.

Illinois has scored at least 80 points in its last 9 games. Terrance Shannon Jr. has been an integral part of Illinois' dynamic offense. The senior guard has the fourth-best scoring average in the nation (22.0 points per game) and is just 46 points shy of reaching 2,000 career points.



Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: It’s closing time

How to Watch Purdue vs Illinois College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Tuesday, March 5

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Streaming: Peacock

Location: State Fram Center in Champaign, Illinois

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign up, click here. See below for the full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

