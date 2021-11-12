WATCH: What Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said about Ohio State leading into the game Saturday

Ohio State is back at home to host a Purdue team that knows it has what it takes to knock off some quality opponents this season. After all, the Boilermaker already have wins over Iowa and Spartans Wire, both of which were unbeaten when the black and gold went toe-to-toe with them.

But this is most likely a bigger challenge than those two. The Buckeyes have more talent in the league than anyone and can beat you several ways. On top of that, Purdue has not won in Columbus since 1988 because you know the fans in the ‘Shoe will be working to give Ohio State a boost if they can.

Boilermaker head coach Jeff Brohm met with his media this week to preview the Buckeyes and he had some outstanding things to say about OSU. In case you missed any of his comments, you can click on the below video from the Journal and Courier and listen to him discuss how quickly Ohio State can score points, what a talented team the Buckeyes are, the challenge of his team going to Columbus, and more.

Ohio State and Purdue will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday with ABC having the call.

