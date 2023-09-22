How to watch Purdue football vs. Wisconsin, betting odds, players to watch

Purdue football hosts Wisconsin on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Both teams have first-year coaches: Ryan Walters leads Purdue (1-2) and Luke Fickell, who previously coached Ohio State and Cincinnati, leads the Badgers (2-1).

Purdue committed 0 turnovers in its first two games but had 4 last week against Syracuse. Wisconsin forced 0 turnovers in its first two games but forced 6 last week against Georgia Southern.

Purdue has had trouble containing opposing passers (276.7 yards per game, 109th in the nation) and running up the middle (3.4 yards per carry, 90th). The Boilermakers also average 70 penalty yards per game (110th).

The Badgers have outscored their opponents 48-7 in the third quarter over three games. Wisconsin likes to control the tempo with a punishing rushing game (5.7 yards per carry, No. 14 in the nation) aided by just enough passing (237 yards per game, 64th).

Purdue vs. Wisconsin start time today

7 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue vs. Wisconsin on today?

TV: FS1, with Tim Brando on play-by-play and Spencer Tillmon with analysis

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 83, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the betting odds for Purdue vs. Wisconsin?

Favorite: Wisconsin by 6 points, according to DraftKings

Over/under: 53.5 total points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -218, Purdue +180

Purdue football weather

Partly cloudy skies, with temperatures falling from the mid 80s.

Players to watch

Purdue: QB Hudson Card (65.5% completions, 825 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 2 rushing TDs; 3 lost fumbles); Devin Mockobee (186 rushing yards, 3.8 per carry, 2 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (92 rushing yards, 4 total TDs); Deion Burks (9 catches, 24.6 yards per, 3 TDs); Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (18 catches, 12.1 yards per); Dillon Theineman (31 tackles, 2 INTs).

Wisconsin: Tanner Mordecai (67.3% completions, 702 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 2 rush TDs); Chaz Mellusi (268 rushing yards, 6.7 yards per carry, 4 TDs); Braelon Allen (255 rushing yards, 7.1 yards per carry, 4 TDs; 15 catches); Chimere Dike (8 catches, 20.1 yards per, 1 TD); Hunter Wohler (34 tackles, 2 INTs).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Wisconsin betting odds, TV, weather