Watch Purdue basketball's Braden Smith respond to fans' 'We want Braden!' chant

Purdue sophomore guard Braden Smith put on a show for the fans at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night.

He left the No. 1 Boilermakers' 99-67 win over Texas Southern with 19 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. But the fans wanted more, chanting "We want Braden!" for several minutes, hoping would return to the game and go for a triple-double.

With about 5 minutes left, Smith decided he would oblige them, leaving the bench and ... PSYCH ... turning around and taking his seat.

He drew giggles from teammates and coach Matt Painter.

Braden Smith highlights

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball: Braden Smith fakes returning for triple-double