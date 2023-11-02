WATCH: Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter remembers Bob Knight
Matt Painter touches on Bob Knight’s impact on basketball in Indiana.
Matt Painter touches on Bob Knight’s impact on basketball in Indiana.
The controversial three-time NCAA champion head coach died Wednesday at 83 years old.
Bob Knight was an American original and a cultural touchstone with oversized impact — both good and sometimes less so.
The first NBA in-season tournament tips off Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
The first of the month has arrived, and fantasy analyst Dan Titus is here to collect all the data surrounding NBA rookies in the early going.
The race for the top spot among men in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings is a two-man race between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The Padres already have $155.6 million committed to next season.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
It can be tough to drop some of your late draft picks this early in the season, but you're better off moving on when it comes to these five players.
The Falcons are making a quarterback change.
Pressure is mounting for Green Bay's quarterback to perform.
If Alabama is going to return to its former glory, it will need to summon up some of its old spirit against LSU.
Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at some stats that might be misleading fantasy managers when it comes to the value of four players.
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.