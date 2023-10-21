Watch: Punter takes his own blocked punt…98 yards for a touchdown

The old football joke goes something like this: Sometimes your best offense is your punter.

On Friday night, Austin Vivier of East Central High School (San Antonio, Texas) was just that. Vivier, a senior who plays multiple positions for East Central, pulled off an incredible play, turning a potential disaster into a touchdown.

Standing at his own 1-yard line, Vivier’s punt was blocked but he didn’t panic. Instead, he caught the ball in mid-air at his own 3-yard line and ran the length of the field for a touchdown that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

The remarkable play saw Vivier follow some good downfield blocking and then turn on the speed to take it to the house.

The funny part of this video is that the East Central sideline doesn’t begin to understand what is happening until Vivier reaches midfield. That’s when it seems to resonate that a blocked punt might actually result in six points for them.

And then the sideline just starts to go wild.

No word if on their next play from scrimmage if East Central lined up in a punt formation again.

East Central is now 2-6 on the season as they lost the game 52-28 to Steele (Cibolo, Texas).

Story originally appeared on High School Sports