Watch: Punches fly during Rays-Brewers brawl in Milwaukee

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri was ejected in the eighth inning of a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

May 1 (UPI) -- A confrontation between pitcher Abner Uribe and outfielder Jose Siri led to punches and triggered a bases-clearing brawl during the eighth inning of the Tampa Bay Rays latest meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee.

The incident occurred after Siri grounded out during the 8-2 Brewers win Tuesday at American Family Field. MLB will likely investigate the matter and issue suspensions and/or fines.

"I think there were some words shared that didn't have much to do with the game," Uribe told reporters. "They probably shouldn't have been shared. It was one of those hot situations.

"The league will make whatever decision they are going to make. The only thing I can do now and wait for the decision."

Siri came to the plate to lead off the eighth. Uribe started the exchange by throwing a ball to the Rays center fielder. He then found the strike zone with a high-and-inside 99.5-mph fastball. Uribe's final pitch was a slider, which went low and outside.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (pictured) and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri exchanged punches in the eighth inning of a game Tuesday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Siri made contact, slicing a roller to the left of first base, which was fielded by first baseman Rhys Hoskins and flipped back to Uribe for the first out of the inning.

Siri and Uribe then exchanged words, prompting an umpire to step in between the heated interaction. Uribe then used his right hand to slap the Siri's helmeted head.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri hit a 452-foot solo home run in the third inning of a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Siri returned an overhead punch, which hit Uribe in the arm. Uribe returned two more punches, which failed to land. He then knocked over Hoskins while trying to pursue his foe.

Uribe and Siri rendezvoused for another first flurry before they were surrounded by players from both teams near home plate. The quarrel was eventually diffused and Siri and Uribe were ejected.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was ejected in the sixth inning of a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in Milwaukee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"When I went to first base, I just went there normal and he kind of hit me on the shoulder," Siri said of Uribe. "I asked him why he did that and he said 'because I felt like it.' From there, nothing was said. Then he threw the first punch and I defended myself with the two punches.

"I don't have much else to say about it."

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy was ejected during a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Siri went 1 for 2 with a home run and two runs scored in the loss. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed just one hit and two runs over 5 1/3 innings to earn his third win this season. He was ejected in the sixth inning after hitting Siri with a 95.2-mph fastball.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy also was ejected after that exchange.

"I wasn't trying to hit him," Peralta said. "The home plate umpire just came and threw me out. I got mad, but I didn't say anything."

Crew chief Chris Guccione said in a pool report that umpires considered earlier events in the game before determining that Peralta "intentionally" threw at Siri.

"You put what happened previously in the game together, and we get together as a crew and we discuss all the events, and we determined as a crew that Peralta was intentionally throwing at Siri," Guccione said. "And with that comes an ejection."

The Brewers will host the Rays in the series finale at 1:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Milwaukee.