Watch: “The Pulse” captured Interim HC Elijah Robinson’s emotional speech after Texas A&M’s 42-30 loss to LSU

After the firing of now-former Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher, almost immediately, Aggies Athletic Director Ross Bjork named defensive line coach Elijah Robinson as the interim head coach, as the widely respected and beloved assistant guided A&M to their seventh win of the season over Abilene Christian just a week later.

However, facing the then-14th-ranked LSU Tigers on the road against senior quarterback Jayden Daniels was a tall task in Robinson’s second game at the helm. After leading 24-14 at one point in the second half, Daniels, who has accounted for 4,000 total yards and is a leading Heisman favorite, threw for a game-high four touchdowns, overwhelming the Aggies secondary, as the Tigers outscored A&M 28-6 in the second half to earn a 42-30 victory.

After the game, 12th Man Production’s “The Pulse” caught one of the more emotional moments, capturing Elijah Robinson’s final speech to the team after the loss, simply stating while in tears,

“In the past two weeks, y’all have shown what it means to be family.”

Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson was emotional when speaking to the Aggie players after their 42-30 loss to LSU last Saturday. Admirable to see how much this team means to him. "In the past two weeks, y'all have shown what it means to be family." (via "The Pulse") pic.twitter.com/RtWDpB5BAW — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 30, 2023

It’s no secret that Robinson remains a vital coach on the Aggies staff, and with new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko officially taking for the foreseeable future, it has already been reported that Elko is doing everything in his power to keep Elijah Robinson on staff, which may include a possible promotion.

