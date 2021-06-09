WATCH: Pulisic talks USMNT-Mexico rivalry, shows off ‘British accent’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Christian Pulisic has cooled down considerably since the USMNT outlasted Mexico 3-2 after extra time of a fiery CONCACAF Nations League Final on Sunday and very early Monday morning.

Speaking on “The Dan Patrick Show” ahead of the Yanks’ Wednesday friendly versus Costa Rica, Pulisic was pretty laid back and showed some color when Dan quizzed him on a number of colorful issues.

[ MORE: Horvath reacts to iconic save | USMNT player ratings ]

It was a far cry from the atmosphere when the American captain smashed home the winning penalty after drawing a foul in extra time, celebrating wildly in front of the fans of both the USMNT and Mexico.

“USA – Mexico especially, it’s a big rivalry,” Pulisic said when asked by NBC Sports’ Dan Patrick about ranking the sincere heat of the bordering nations’ soccer enmity.

More USMNT news

VIDEO: PST unfiltered – USMNT win, EURO 2020, Haaland to Chelsea USMNT, USWNT schedules: How to watch U.S. in Gold Cup, Olympics USMNT – Costa Rica: How to watch, projected lineup, Adams talks

“There are big rivalries [in the Premier League] but I don’t think you can compare it to the level of, the extent of how the [USMNT and Mexico] fans act and the things you see in the match. You just have to experience it. I’ve played in CONCACAF matches before. I’ve played in some very tough places. The fans can be tough so there’s really no getting ready for it.”

Speaking of the Premier League, Pulisic also showed off his best attempt at an English accent after living in the UK for a short time in his youth before signing for Chelsea two years ago.

The American also spoke with Dan about Ethan Horvath’s heroics, tattoos, and Father’s Day.

Follow @NicholasMendola

WATCH: Pulisic talks USMNT-Mexico rivalry, shows off ‘British accent’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Portugal breeze past Israel

    Cristiano Ronaldo was on the score-sheet as European champions Portugal beat Israel 4-0 on Wednesday in their final warm up for the defence of their title.

  • MLS, Liga MX announce details for joint 2021 All-Star Game in Los Angeles

    All-Star teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX will face each other on Aug. 25 at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium.

  • Transfer news: Hakimi to Chelsea, Emerson to Inter

    Like the Haaland rumor, this does have a lot of, "But how?" Hakimi is closing in on elite right-sided status but Chelsea seems sold on Reece James.

  • Soccer-'We are aligned' - MLS and Liga MX merger talks heat up

    Major League Soccer and Liga MX will continue to integrate and are on a path that could see them ultimately merge into one North American league, officials told Reuters on Wednesday. FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently said he would support such a move and added that it could produce the best league in the world, a sentiment shared by MLS Commissioner Don Garber and LIGA MX Executive President Mikel Arriola. "Working together, we can become one of the strongest regions in the world," Arriola said in an interview.

  • France eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms

    Euro 2020 finally kicks off on Friday as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal prepare to defend their title and world champions France seek a rare double a year after the tournament was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Can Barcelona Fix Its Love-Hate Relationship With Tourists After the Pandemic?

    Before last year, Martí Cusó didn’t like to linger in the streets of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, the neighborhood where he has lived all his life. Under the progressive mayor Ada Colau, Barcelona in January announced a plan that would effectively ban homeowners from renting out individual rooms to tourists on platforms like Airbnb, which would make the city’s already tight controls on tourist accommodation some of the strictest in the world.

  • Aaronson: USMNT sends ‘here to stay’ message to CONCACAF

    "I want to keep taking the next step and taking the next step until.... I mean I don't stop," Dike said. "I will keep taking the next step.""

  • Fentanyl seizures skyrocket along U.S.-Mexico border

    In a year, fentanyl seizures have jumped 800% in Texas.

  • Inter Miami in talks over Messi move: report

    Lionel Messi could move to Inter Miami as part of a new 10-year deal the Argentinian superstar is negotiating with Barcelona, the owner of the Major League Soccer side said Wednesday.

  • USMNT player ratings versus Costa Rica

    Yunus Musah got his 1st start in a bit, and Reggie Cannon, Brenden Aaronson, and Daryl Dike impressed and scored goals in a 4-0 USMNT win over Costa Rica.

  • Shanghai International Film Festival to Kick Off With Propaganda Film ‘1921’

    The Shanghai International Film Festival (SHIFF) will kick off this year with the Chinese propaganda film “1921” as its opening night gala. The announcement was made late Tuesday evening local time with just three days to go before the premiere. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China’s ruling Communist Party on […]

  • Gerrit Cole clarifies the pause in his answer Tuesday regarding Spider Tack | Yankees Post Game

    New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole explains why he paused during his answer regarding Spider Tack on Tuesday, saying it's something to be discussed in a player-to-player forum.

  • Outsider Zidansek into French Open semi-finals as Medvedev, Tsitsipas face off

    World number 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first woman from Slovenia to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam at the French Open on Tuesday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes to stay on course for a first major final when he meets rival Daniil Medvedev.

  • The Bucks are too good to look this bad

    The Bucks know what’s at stake, that losing isn’t an acceptable outcome.

  • Heat assistant Caron Butler trying to end prison solitary confinement in Connecticut

    Caron Butler spent two weeks in solitary confinement when he was 15, something he said completely "dehumanizes you."

  • Boxing-'Weight don't win fights' says Mayweather as prepares to face Paul

    The "ceremonial" weigh-in on Saturday produced no surprises with the 6 feet, 2 inches (1.88 m) Paul always going to have an advantage on the scales coming in at 189.5 lbs with the 5-foot, 8-inch (1.73 m) Mayweather checking in at 155 lbs. If there was a surprise, it was that the often outrageous Paul played the weigh-in straight, no doubt disappointing many of his 20 million-plus YouTube followers. Paul, whose ring record stands at 0-1 after losing an exhibition fight to a fellow YouTube personality, took only one shot at the unbeaten Mayweather (50-0) during a tame weigh-in and even that was a glancing blow that the champ laughed off.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik's developing game makes him a heavyweight threat

    Rozenstruik’s enormous punching power and his quickness for a 6-foot-2, 254-pound guy is what makes him special and gives him an opportunity to become a champion in MMA.

  • Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open

    Federer, 39, decided to end his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer. Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, had been due to face Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini in the French Open on Monday.

  • Olympics-Australian swimmer Groves pulls out of Games trials, citing 'perverts'

    Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday. In December, Groves wrote on social media that she had made a complaint a few years ago about a man in swimming who stared at her in her swimsuit and made her feel uncomfortable.

  • Tuukka Rask assesses his performance in Bruins' Game 6 loss to Islanders

    Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask didn't play well in Game 6 against the Islanders, and it was one of thereasons why Boston's season came to an end in a 6-2 loss Wednesday night. Rask assessed his performance after the defeat.