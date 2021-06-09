Christian Pulisic has cooled down considerably since the USMNT outlasted Mexico 3-2 after extra time of a fiery CONCACAF Nations League Final on Sunday and very early Monday morning.

Speaking on “The Dan Patrick Show” ahead of the Yanks’ Wednesday friendly versus Costa Rica, Pulisic was pretty laid back and showed some color when Dan quizzed him on a number of colorful issues.

[ MORE: Horvath reacts to iconic save | USMNT player ratings ]

It was a far cry from the atmosphere when the American captain smashed home the winning penalty after drawing a foul in extra time, celebrating wildly in front of the fans of both the USMNT and Mexico.

“USA – Mexico especially, it’s a big rivalry,” Pulisic said when asked by NBC Sports’ Dan Patrick about ranking the sincere heat of the bordering nations’ soccer enmity.

More USMNT news

VIDEO: PST unfiltered – USMNT win, EURO 2020, Haaland to Chelsea USMNT, USWNT schedules: How to watch U.S. in Gold Cup, Olympics USMNT – Costa Rica: How to watch, projected lineup, Adams talks

“There are big rivalries [in the Premier League] but I don’t think you can compare it to the level of, the extent of how the [USMNT and Mexico] fans act and the things you see in the match. You just have to experience it. I’ve played in CONCACAF matches before. I’ve played in some very tough places. The fans can be tough so there’s really no getting ready for it.”

Speaking of the Premier League, Pulisic also showed off his best attempt at an English accent after living in the UK for a short time in his youth before signing for Chelsea two years ago.

The American also spoke with Dan about Ethan Horvath’s heroics, tattoos, and Father’s Day.

Follow @NicholasMendola

WATCH: Pulisic talks USMNT-Mexico rivalry, shows off ‘British accent’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com