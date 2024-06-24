Watch: Pulisic scores spectacular goal for USA against Bolivia at Copa America

It feels like anything Christian Pulisic touches turns to gold at the moment, and that was certainly the case during the United States’ 2-0 win over Bolivia to begin their Copa America campaign.

The winger got the opening goal in the early stages as he picked up possession on the left corner of the box and curled an effort that dipped and went in off the crossbar, giving the hosts the perfect start.

😍 @pulisic scored a BEAUTY as the USA began their #CopaAmerica campaign with a 2-0 win over Bolivia pic.twitter.com/23FR4y7HHJ — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) June 24, 2024

Not only that, but Pulisic got an assist to his name too. Leading a counter-attack down the centre, he played the ball to Folarin Balogun on the left who found the bottom corner with a low angled shot.

FOLARIN BALOGUN DOUBLES THE LEAD WITH A GREAT FINISH!!!

PULISIC WITH THE ASSIST!!!pic.twitter.com/lfc7djIPG7 — Football Report (@FootballReprt) June 23, 2024

After laying down a challenge to the team in his press conference before the game, the Milan winger certainly responded with a performance where he led from the front.