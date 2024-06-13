Watch: Pulisic nets superb free-kick for United States against Brazil

Christian Pulisic got his name on the scoresheet for the United States last night as they drew 1-1 against Brazil in their final friendly before the Copa America.

The free-kick could hardly have been in a better position for the Milan winger as it was dead central to the goal and right on the edge of the box. However, it still needed converting and he did so smartly with a precise low shot into the bottom corner.

Yunus Musah also started for the United States, who kick off their 2024 Copa America campaign with a game against Bolivia on Monday 24 June at 00:00 CEST in Arlington (Texas). After that, they face Panama and Uruguay.