Watch: Puka Nacua surprising his mom with a new car is sure to bring tears to your eyes

When Puka Nacua broke the single-season records for the most receiving yards and catches by a rookie, his mom was there on the sidelines in Santa Clara to celebrate with him. Nacua has spoken countless times about the impact his mom has had on his life, raising him and his brothers by herself after their father passed away in 2012 at the age of 45.

It’s clear Nacua and his mom have a special connection, and that was once again evident in this video of Puka surprising “Momma Nacua” with a brand new car. The Rams caught the moment on video and shared it in the first episode of “Behind The Grind” on Tuesday and it’s sure to bring tears to your eyes.

You can see Nacua surprise his mom in the video below, beginning at the 8:23 mark.

What makes this gesture from Nacua even more special is it’s the first time his mom has had a new car since his dad surprised her with one in their driveway more than a decade ago.

“I’m so excited they had a bow,” Nacua said. “My dad bought my mom a car when we were little. It was parked in our neighbor’s driveway with the big red bow and I remember my mom coming, like, ‘Man, did you guys see the new car?’ Then the next time my mom came outside, my dad reversed it and it was parked in our driveway, and that was the show of her new car.”

It’s easy to see why so many teammates and coaches talk about the special person Nacua is off the field, in addition to being a special talent on it.

