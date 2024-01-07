Watch: Puka Nacua scores TD on Rams’ opening drive vs. 49ers

The Rams don’t have much to play for today against the 49ers but Puka Nacua is still chasing history. He nearly made it on the team’s opening drive, catching two passes for 28 yards to tie the rookie receiving yardage record in a single season at 1,473.

He capped off the drive with a 28-yard touchdown catch from Carson Wentz on third-and-5, beating the defender over the top for six points. It tied the game at 7-7, giving Nacua six touchdowns on the season.

He’s now just two catches and 1 yard away from breaking the records for the most receptions and receiving yards by a rookie in one season.

