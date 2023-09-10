Advertisement

Watch: Puka Nacua makes ridiculous toe-tapping catch for 22 yards

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

Fans were excited to see Puka Nacua in his NFL debut against the Seahawks on Sunday and they were treated to a show from the rookie receiver. He had a fantastic first half with nearly 100 yards and he continued to shine in the second half against Seattle, highlighted by this ridiculous catch along the sideline.

On third-and-8, Matthew Stafford threw deep toward Nacua, who leapt and came down with the catch for a first down, somehow dragging his feet before going out of bounds for a 21-yard gain.

It was his best catch of the day in what was a breakout performance from the rookie receiver out of BYU.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire