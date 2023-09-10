Watch: Puka Nacua makes ridiculous toe-tapping catch for 22 yards

Fans were excited to see Puka Nacua in his NFL debut against the Seahawks on Sunday and they were treated to a show from the rookie receiver. He had a fantastic first half with nearly 100 yards and he continued to shine in the second half against Seattle, highlighted by this ridiculous catch along the sideline.

On third-and-8, Matthew Stafford threw deep toward Nacua, who leapt and came down with the catch for a first down, somehow dragging his feet before going out of bounds for a 21-yard gain.

It was his best catch of the day in what was a breakout performance from the rookie receiver out of BYU.

