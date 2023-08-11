Watch: Puka Nacua gets lessons from Cooper Kupp while mic’d up at practice

Puka Nacua has already done a nice job for the Rams this summer and he’s only going to get better the more he practices and plays. He has a perfect teammate to learn from at wide receiver in Cooper Kupp, who’s always willing to help younger players on the Rams’ roster.

Nacua got a couple of lessons from Kupp in practice recently while he was mic’d up, giving fans a glimpse into the conversations had between two receivers in training camp. Kupp was educating Nacua on his responsibility on a given play, as well as techniques to box out a defender at the top of his route.

“You are the one that’s sealing the edge for us and you’re the high part of the route, but you are the guy that’s getting the edge for us first,” Kupp said.

Later on: “I would move him off your landmark that way so you’re not that far off your inside one, you know what I mean? If I was running this way, if I’m on the right side of the ball, you’re coming at him here, he’s behind you and he’s boxed out and you can angle yourself.”

Nacua is a very likable rookie, bringing great energy and personality to the field. He’s competing to be the Rams’ No. 3 receiver and has already become a fan favorite for his standout plays in camp.

