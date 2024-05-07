How to Watch the PSG vs. Dortmund Champions League Semifinal Game in the U.S.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream today’s PSG vs. Dortmund game on Paramount+ (English), or watch on Univision/TUDN with a free trial to fubo.

More from Rolling Stone

get free trial at Paramount+

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund face off again today in a second-leg match of the 2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. PSG needs a win if they want to qualify for the Champions League final in June — something star Kylian Mbappe is confident will happen, even after PSG lost 1-0 in their first-leg match against Dortmund. “We’re aware of the pressure, but the group is extremely calm,” said Mbappe. “We’re confident that we’ll come back from that score and reach the final.”

If you’re looking to watch PSG vs. Dortmund in the U.S. today, read on. Below is a full guide on how to livestream PSG vs. Dortmund without cable, whether you’re looking for English or Spanish commentary.

How to Watch PSG vs. Dortmund Leg 2 Online in the U.S.

Today’s PSG vs. Dortmund semifinal game is streaming on Paramount+, but you can also get a Spanish commentary livestream through Univision or TUDN with fubo. Here’s a full breakdown of both of these options:

Stream PSG vs. Dortmund on Paramount+ (English Commentary)

The easiest way to livestream PSG vs. Dortmund is to get a subscription to Paramount+. The CBS streaming service has a ton of soccer content, including every Champions League match of the season. It’s also very affordable at $5.99 a month for the Paramount+ Essential plan, which is all you need to watch Champions League matches like PSG vs. Dortmund. Plus, you get a seven-day free trial to start.

How to Watch PSG vs. Dortmund Champions League Semifinal in the U.S.

Paramount+

get free trial

Paramount+ offers a wide variety of both on-demand content and live events including NFL games, soccer matches, and other sports broadcasted by CBS. Plans start at $5.99 a month for the Essential plan, or you can upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month to get Showtime exclusives, local CBS streams, and the ability to download content. Both plans start with a seven-day free trial.

Stream PSG vs. Dortmund on fubo (Spanish Commentary)

Another way to watch PSG vs. Dortmund — if you want or don’t mind Spanish commentary — is to livestream the game on fubo. The popular live TV streaming service carries Univision and TUDN, which will both be broadcasting PSG vs. Dortmund here in the States. You’ll want the fubo Latino plan, which starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs $32.99 a month after that.

How to Watch PSG vs. Dortmund Champions League Semifinal in the U.S.

fubo

get free trial

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month ($32.99 for fubo Latino), and you get seven days to try the service for free.





Get a Free PSG vs. Dortmund Livestream

Want to watch PSG vs. Dortmund for free? You’re in luck. Since both Paramount+ and fubo offer free trials, you can sign up, watch the match, and cancel the trial before being charged anything. Both trials cost seven days, so just remember to cancel before those seven days are over.

get free trial at Paramount+

When is PSG vs. Dortmund Leg 2? Date, Start Time

PSG and Dortmund play their second-leg game today, Tuesday, May 6 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

Best of Rolling Stone