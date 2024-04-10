How to watch PSG vs Barcelona: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in a huge Champions League clash this evening.

The French champions have looked stronger and more robust in Europe this season but this is surely PSG’s biggest test yet, albeit Barcelona not being the force they were when winning LaLiga last season.

It could also be Xavi’s penultimate European game with his boyhood club. The Barca boss is leaving at the end of the season and will be desperate to finish on a high in Europe by bringing the title back to the Camp Nou.

Opposite him is former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique, the latest man looking to make a mark in the French capital.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch PSG vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!