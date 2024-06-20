Watch PSG Goalkeeper Make Amazing Save on Barcelona Standout in Italy-Spain Match (Video)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made an impressive save to keep the score at 0- 0 early in the UEFA Euro 2024 Matchday 2 contest between Italy and Spain.

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams crossed the ball into the box, with FC Barcelona standout Pedri putting in the header. However, Donnarumma showed his stop-ball qualities to deny the shot as the ball went toward the top bar.

If Italy want to secure all three points against Spain, they might need Donnarumma to keep making these highlight-reel saves.

WHAT A SAVE FROM DONNARUMMA EARLY 🇮🇹🧤 pic.twitter.com/2OALMG7QyY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2024