Watch PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma Make Game-Winning Save in Italy-Albania (Video)
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Italy secured a 2-1 win over Albania on Saturday night on Matchday 1 of UEFA Euro 2024. However, the match didn’t start the way the Italians had hoped.
Albania scored seconds into the match to take a 1-0 lead. The Italians responded with two unanswered goals to take a 2-1 advantage in the first half. The last 45 minutes saw no goals, but Albania nearly scared Italy again.
They almost had the game-tying goal if it weren’t for the shot hitting Donnarumma’s body as he went for the save.
Albania is looking for a late equalizer 👀 pic.twitter.com/4w9sU38ks8
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2024
BIG chance for Rey Manaj and Albania! 😲#ITAALB #BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/pxVH7mDyKb
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 15, 2024