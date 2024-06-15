Watch PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma Make Game-Winning Save in Italy-Albania (Video)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Italy secured a 2-1 win over Albania on Saturday night on Matchday 1 of UEFA Euro 2024. However, the match didn’t start the way the Italians had hoped.

Albania scored seconds into the match to take a 1-0 lead. The Italians responded with two unanswered goals to take a 2-1 advantage in the first half. The last 45 minutes saw no goals, but Albania nearly scared Italy again.

They almost had the game-tying goal if it weren’t for the shot hitting Donnarumma’s body as he went for the save.