Watch PSG’s Fabián Ruiz Stun Real Madrid Star with Filthy Goal in Spain-Croatia Clash (Video)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz is having an amazing game for Spain in their opening UEFA Euro 2024 match against Croatia. The 28-year-old has featured in both goals, assisting on the first goal from Álvaro Morata and then scoring a highlight reel goal himself.

Ruiz took the ball just outside the box and dribbled past Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić and another player to score the goal, giving Spain two goals in less than five minutes. Right now, Ruiz is in line to be the player of the match if this scoreline holds.

THAT. WAS. BEAUTIFUL. 🤯 Take a bow, Fabián Ruiz 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/lgNx9eOPCn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2024

Another look at that goal by Fabián Ruiz for Spain 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XNEKOZEhq9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2024

TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES FOR SPAIN! Superb work from Fabián Ruiz 😤#Euro2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/RzNoki1DHB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024