How to watch as Providence basketball hosts Boston College in their NIT opener on Tuesday

Boston College Eagles (19-15, 10-13 ACC) at Providence Friars (21-13, 12-11 Big East)

Providence plays Boston College in the National Invitation Tournament.

Providence guard Devin Carter brings the ball up court against Marquette Golden Eagles during the Big East Tournament last week.

The Friars' record in Big East play is 12-11, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Providence is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 10-13 against ACC opponents. Boston College is seventh in the ACC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Quinten Post averaging 6.2.

Providence's average of 8.4 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Boston College allows. Boston College scores 5.6 more points per game (74.6) than Providence allows (69.0).

The top performers for Providence and Boston College

Devin Carter is averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Post is averaging 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Their last 10 games

Friars: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

Where and when do the Providence Friars play the Boston College Eagles

Providence, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at the AMP.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. BC Eagles

The game will be televised on ESPNU and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. BC game?

