Watch: Protesters dragged off after storming 18th green at 2024 Travelers Championship as final group finishes

cameron jourdan
·1 min read
A wild scene unfolded late Sunday at the 2024 Travelers Championship.

Numerous fans stormed the 18th green as the final group was lining up their putts at TPC River Highlands, throwing smoke bombs and other objects on the green. CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz said it looked as if four people had been handcuffed within a few seconds of rushing the green.

Scottie Scheffler was lining up a birdie putt from just off the green, and Tom Kim had a birdie putt from 10 feet away to tie Scheffler when the incident happened.

Police quickly corralled the fans who rushed the green as officials worked quickly to clean up the green.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek