Watch: Protesters dragged off after storming 18th green at 2024 Travelers Championship as final group finishes

A wild scene unfolded late Sunday at the 2024 Travelers Championship.

Numerous fans stormed the 18th green as the final group was lining up their putts at TPC River Highlands, throwing smoke bombs and other objects on the green. CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz said it looked as if four people had been handcuffed within a few seconds of rushing the green.

Scottie Scheffler was lining up a birdie putt from just off the green, and Tom Kim had a birdie putt from 10 feet away to tie Scheffler when the incident happened.

Didn’t see that coming. Protesters tried to make a mess of the 18th hole at the @TravelersChamp. Cromwell, Connecticut police stopped them as the crowd cheered “USA, USA, USA” pic.twitter.com/GJKKgBPMoF — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) June 23, 2024

Police quickly corralled the fans who rushed the green as officials worked quickly to clean up the green.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek