WATCH: Prominent college football analyst ‘back’ in on Wisconsin entering 2024

On3 college football analyst J.D. PicKell was with many of us entering the 2023 season in expecting instant success for Luke Fickell at Wisconsin.

For anyone paying attention, that success did not follow. Phil Longo’s air raid offense experienced significant growing pains while the Badgers struggled to a 7-6 overall record that included inexplicable losses to Indiana and Northwestern.

2024 is a new beginning for the program, as this offseason included another round of roster turnover to cater specifically to Longo and Fickell’s respective systems. The team should be much improved when it takes the field in Week 1 against Western Michigan.

The biggest issue is the schedule. Wisconsin has home games against Alabama, Penn State and Oregon, plus road battles against USC, Iowa and Nebraska. Start to finish, it’s one of the toughest schedules in the country.

But despite missing on the Badgers in 2023 (as many of us did) and the team’s clear roadblocks entering 2024, PicKell is ‘back in’ on a resurgence in Madison, Wisconsin.

Hand up. I fell too hard for Wisconsin last summer… I'M BAAAACK!https://t.co/dKyfqkYcBI pic.twitter.com/NiHHppHi0e — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) June 24, 2024

