WATCH: Professional highlights of Wisconsin basketball signee Andrija Vukovic

Wisconsin basketball rounded out its 2024-25 roster with the signing of Serbian forward Andrija Vukovic on Monday.

The 6’11” big man is technically part of Wisconsin’s class of 2024 and will enter the 2024-25 season with four years of collegiate eligibility.

Related: Wisconsin basketball 2024-25 starting lineup, rotation and bench with Andrija Vukovic signing

The 20-year-old forward most recently played professionally for KK Vršac of the Basketball League of Serbia, averaging 13 minutes, 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 66% shooting.

The numbers may be underwhelming, but he was a college-aged player playing amongst professionals. His film is a better reflection of the immense potential he brings to Greg Gard’s program.

Vukovic figures to immediately step in as a depth option behind Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter at center. He will be part of a larger front court rotation on the 2024-25 roster that also includes transfer Xavier Amos, veteran Carter Gilmore, Chris Hodges and others.

For a first look at what to expect from the international signee, Ryan Harings recently posted a montage of his game action on X:

Some clips I cut up from new #Badgers big man Andrija Vukovic! – Good size, pretty mobile, nice hands. Understands spacing.

– Good positional rebounder, boxes out.

– Pretty good effort on defense, walls up with size.

– Not a spacing threat or a guy that seems explosive… pic.twitter.com/VSVe31JpJF — Ryan Harings (@RyanAndBucky) June 12, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire