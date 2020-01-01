WATCH: ProDucks wish Oregon Ducks good luck ahead of the 106th Rose Bowl

Today is the day!

The 106th Rose Bowl!

"The Granddaddy of them all!"

Ahead of the game, former members of the Oregon Ducks team, now in the NFL, are sending their well wishes.

Congratulations on making it to the Rose Bowl! This game ain't going to be no different from the 2011 game. Go Ducks! Let's get this done, baby! - Kenjon Barner, Atlanta Falcons

Good luck in the Rose Bowl! Go out there and beat those Badgers! - De'Anthony Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Good luck in the Rose Bowl! I'll be out here rooting for you! Go out there and get that Rose Bowl for me! - Patrick Chung, New England Patriots

I wanted to give a shoutout to those Ducks out there in the Rose Bowl. Go out there and have a great time and go out there and beat Wisconsin. - Ugo Amadi, Seattle Seahawks