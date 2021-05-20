Watch: Pro Football Talk takes deep dive into Dolphins’ roster

Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
Just how well do the Miami Dolphins and their roster stack up to the other teams across the NFL? That depends on who you ask. The Dolphins have some significant question marks but they also have the promise of youth and the hope for player development — and just how good this team will be is going to be determined by which players take a step forward in their play this season.

And how big of a step is taken.

But at the very least, you can hold the Miami Dolphins’ roster up to many across the league and find reasons for optimism. And after the Dolphins spent each of the last two seasons throwing the consensus expectations for them into the trash by mid-November, it will be hard to ignore that the Dolphins are potentially on the fringe of making the leap into ‘playoff contender’ status.

And holding the Dolphins roster up to the rest of the NFL is exactly what Mike Florio and Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk did this past week.

The fifteen minute deep dive into the Dolphins covers plenty of angles, including the much improved pass catching group for the Dolphins, the job done by head coach Brian Flores and his potential to become one of the best head coaches in football, the dynamics of Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and the quality of the team’s secondary.

One of the driving points from Simms throughout the course of the segment was exploring the Dolphins’ ability to play matchup specific on a week by week basis and play a very “Patriots-esque” style of constructing a roster. The phase used by Simms that stood out the most?

“Brilliant roster building.”

But there was also a plea to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross by Florio that should warm the hearts of Dolphins fans everywhere: a return to the old-school Dolphins logo.

In all, Pro Football Talk’s 15 minute deep dive into the Dolphins suggests that the Dolphins are well positioned to make some noise and piece together the needed wins late. The word “playoffs” was uttered plenty of times — meaning the expectations in South Florida are well positioned for Year 3 of a rebuilding effort.

