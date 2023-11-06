How to watch Princeton vs Rutgers: Time, streaming info for men's college basketball matchup
It's the start of Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s basketball – featuring more than 30 games streaming live this season – tonight, Monday, November 6, at 7 p.m. ET as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Princeton Tigers in the inaugural ‘Jersey Jam’ from CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J. It's the season opener for both New Jersey teams, and the 121st meeting between the two schools, with Princeton leading the all-time rivalry 75-45.
Princeton is coming off a storybook run in the 2022-23 season, making it all the way to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967, with upsets to Arizona and Missouri along the way. Meanwhile, Rutgers looks to build off a 19-15 finish last season, and head coach Steve Pikiell thinks they're well-positioned to do it with significant roster depth.
"I like the fact we can go 11-or-12 players deep this year," Pickiell said at Big Ten media day. "We really haven’t had that kind of depth in recent years, so when we had an injury, it could hurt us… This offseason was so important for us. We already have great chemistry. I like to take my time in the portal. I bring in great kids who fit our culture and want to be Scarlet Knights.”
See below for how to watch info for tonight's matchup, as well as the full schedule of men’s college basketball on Peacock in the 2023-24 season. For more information on the women's college basketball slate, led by Iowa and Caitlin Clark, click here.
How to watch Princeton vs Rutgers College Basketball
Date: Monday, November 6th
Where: CURE Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ
Time: 7pm ET (Coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)
Streaming: Peacock
Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24
Princeton @ Rutgers (Trenton, NJ)
Monday
11/6/2023
7:00 PM
Texas A&M @ Ohio State
Friday
11/10/2023
7:00 PM
UTSA @ Minnesota
Friday
11/10/2023
7:30 PM
Alabama State @ Iowa
Friday
11/10/2023
8:00 PM
Friday
11/10/2023
9:00 PM
Morehead State @ Penn State
Friday
11/17/2023
7:00 PM
USC Upstate @ Minnesota
Saturday
11/18/2023
2:00 PM
Saturday
11/18/2023
4:00 PM
Wisconsin @ Michigan State
Tuesday
12/5/2023
7:00 PM
Indiana @ Michigan
Tuesday
12/5/2023
9:00 PM
Arizona @ Purdue
Saturday
12/16/2023
4:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn State
Thursday
12/21/2023
7:00 PM
Maine @ Minnesota
Friday
12/29/2023
7:00 PM
Jackson State @ Northwestern
Friday
12/29/2023
8:00 PM
Purdue @ Maryland
Tuesday
1/2/2024
7:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan State
Thursday
1/4/2024
7:00 PM
Minnesota @ Michigan
Thursday
1/4/2024
9:00 PM
Indiana @ Rutgers
Tuesday
1/9/2024
7:00 PM
Purdue @ Nebraska
Tuesday
1/9/2024
9:00 PM
Purdue @ Indiana
Tuesday
1/16/2024
7:00 PM
Ohio State @ Nebraska
Tuesday
1/23/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan @ Purdue
Tuesday
1/23/2024
9:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio State
Tuesday
1/30/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan State
Tuesday
1/30/2024
9:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio State
Tuesday
2/6/2024
7:00 PM
Michigan State @ Minnesota
Tuesday
2/6/2024
9:00 PM
Michigan @ Illinois
Tuesday
2/13/2024
7:00 PM
Ohio State @ Wisconsin
Tuesday
2/13/2024
9:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan State
Tuesday
2/20/2024
7:00 PM
Maryland @ Wisconsin
Tuesday
2/20/2024
9:00 PM
Wisconsin @ Indiana
Tuesday
2/27/2024
7:00 PM
Purdue @ Illinois
Tuesday
3/5/2024
7:00 PM
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday
3/13/2024
6:30 PM
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday
3/13/2024
9:00 PM
How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Women’s College Basketball on Peacock
Peacock's women's Big Ten slate starts January 2nd, 2024 with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes hosting Michigan State. The schedule includes 21 conference matchups available exclusively on Peacock, including two games from the first round of the conference tournament and eight Iowa games, the most of any team in the conference. For the full schedule, click here.
RELATED: How Clark remains fearless on and off the court
