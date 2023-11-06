How to watch Princeton vs Rutgers: Time, streaming info for men's college basketball matchup

It's the start of Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s basketball – featuring more than 30 games streaming live this season – tonight, Monday, November 6, at 7 p.m. ET as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Princeton Tigers in the inaugural ‘Jersey Jam’ from CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J. It's the season opener for both New Jersey teams, and the 121st meeting between the two schools, with Princeton leading the all-time rivalry 75-45.

Princeton is coming off a storybook run in the 2022-23 season, making it all the way to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967, with upsets to Arizona and Missouri along the way. Meanwhile, Rutgers looks to build off a 19-15 finish last season, and head coach Steve Pikiell thinks they're well-positioned to do it with significant roster depth.

Big Ten men’s basketball teams’ 2023-24 season preview – in the players and coaches’ own words

"I like the fact we can go 11-or-12 players deep this year," Pickiell said at Big Ten media day. "We really haven’t had that kind of depth in recent years, so when we had an injury, it could hurt us… This offseason was so important for us. We already have great chemistry. I like to take my time in the portal. I bring in great kids who fit our culture and want to be Scarlet Knights.”

See below for how to watch info for tonight's matchup, as well as the full schedule of men’s college basketball on Peacock in the 2023-24 season. For more information on the women's college basketball slate, led by Iowa and Caitlin Clark, click here.

How to watch Princeton vs Rutgers College Basketball

Date: Monday, November 6th

Where: CURE Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

Time: 7pm ET (Coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Streaming: Peacock

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24

Princeton @ Rutgers (Trenton, NJ) Monday 11/6/2023 7:00 PM Texas A&M @ Ohio State Friday 11/10/2023 7:00 PM UTSA @ Minnesota Friday 11/10/2023 7:30 PM Alabama State @ Iowa Friday 11/10/2023 8:00 PM Tennessee @ Wisconsin Friday 11/10/2023 9:00 PM Morehead State @ Penn State Friday 11/17/2023 7:00 PM USC Upstate @ Minnesota Saturday 11/18/2023 2:00 PM Oregon State v Nebraska (Sioux Falls) Saturday 11/18/2023 4:00 PM Wisconsin @ Michigan State Tuesday 12/5/2023 7:00 PM Indiana @ Michigan Tuesday 12/5/2023 9:00 PM Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Women’s College Basketball on Peacock

Peacock's women's Big Ten slate starts January 2nd, 2024 with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes hosting Michigan State. The schedule includes 21 conference matchups available exclusively on Peacock, including two games from the first round of the conference tournament and eight Iowa games, the most of any team in the conference. For the full schedule, click here.

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

